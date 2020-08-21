Open Menu

John and Chrissy list Beverly Hills manse for $24M

The entertainment power couple recently bought homes in West Hollywood and Manhattan

Aug.August 21, 2020 09:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with the home (Credit: David Crotty/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with the home (Credit: David Crotty/Getty Images)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have listed their Beverly Hills mansion, a few months after buying smaller properties in Los Angeles and Manhattan.

The entertainment power couple is asking just under $24 million for the 8,500-square-foot contemporary, according to the Los Angeles Times. That’s $10 million more than what they paid for it in 2014.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the listing.

In late March they bought a second penthouse unit in their Nolita building for $7.7 million. About a week later they paid $5.1 million for a 3,400-square-foot home in West Hollywood.

The two-story Beverly Hills home is their main residence, according to the Times. It sits on about an acre, with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It was once owned by Rihanna.

The couple remodeled the house at some point, painting the exterior gray and adding oak floors, hot-rolled steel walls, and patterned ceilings imported from Thailand.

The house is centered on a main room with 33-foot-tall ceilings and glass doors that leads out to the backyard, which features a heated saltwater pool and a wood-burning oven.

The backyard and the home’s three balconies overlook the city. The largest bedroom includes a balcony of its own. Other amenities include a screening room, gym, and a formal dining room.

Marshall Peck with Douglas Elliman has the listing. [LAT, WSJ] Dennis Lynch 

