Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are looking to sell their Beverly Hills home, testing the recently resurgent luxury market.

The supermodel and her husband nightlife entrepreneur husband are asking just under $16 million for the 5,400-square-foot home, according to the Los Angeles Times. They bought the property in 2017 for $11.6 million from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

Tedder renovated the 1959 home and Crawford and Gerber largely left that unchanged, besides painting the exterior gates, according to the report. Tedder added a bedroom and a family room to the house, and replaced the carport with a three-car garage.

The home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The roughly one-acre grounds include a large patio area with a swimming pool and landscaped foliage.

Crawford and Gerber have invested heavily in Los Angeles luxury real estate. Last summer, they paid $4.9 million for a contemporary home at the Madison Club resort in La Quinta, just outside Palm Springs.

Their biggest recent deal was in 2018, when the couple sold a 5,300-square-foot beach house in Malibu for $45 million. They first asked $60 million for the house in 2016 and later cut that down to $50 million.

They had purchased the home and a parcel next door — totaling nearly six acres — for $50.5 million in 2015. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch