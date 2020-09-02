Retail heiress Alexandra von Furstenberg is the new owner of an unfinished, super-sized mansion in Beverly Park.

The daughter of Duty Free Shops founder Robert Miller paid $28.5 million for the modern-style hilltop home, according to Variety. When completed, it will total nearly 27,200 square feet in size with 14 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.

The deal closed sometime before the end of July. The property hit the market around March asking $34.7 million, meaning von Furstenberg and her husband Dax Miller nabbed it at an 18 percent discount from the list price.

The unfinished home was started by a previous owner, who tapped architect Marc Whipple to design the house. At some point, architect Steve Hermann was brought in to replace Whipple.

That owner bought the property from Lili Zanuck, wife of the late producer Richard Zanuck, and demolished the Georgian-style mansion they built on the property.

The new home is about 70 percent finished, according to Variety. Like many other modern mansions in Los Angeles, it is replete with luxury amenities including a home theater, gym, sauna and underground parking.

The grounds have a full-size swimming pool and an infinity edge pool. There’s also a guest house and guard house.

Von Furstenberg and her husband Dax Miller own a home in Holmby Hills as well as a home in Malibu.

The gated community of Beverly Park, tucked in the hills above Beverly Hills, has seen its share of trading lately.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin bought a home for $26 million late last month.

In June, actress Sofia Vergara bought a house in the neighborhood, also for $26 million, and Saudi Prince Turki bin Nasser listed his massive five-acre compound for $40 million. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch