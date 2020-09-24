Open Menu

Jeffrey Katzenberg downsizes to $30M Trousdale Estates property

Quibi CEO sold his Beverly Hills megamansion last month for $125M

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 24, 2020 10:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeffrey Katzenberg (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Katzenberg (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A month after accepting a $125 million offer for his longtime Beverly Hills mansion, media mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg has plunked down $30 million for new digs in Trousdale Estates.

Katzenberg, the former Dreamworks Animation CEO and founder of streaming service Quibi, bought the property from Estée Lauder Executive Chairman William P. Lauder, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Lauder paid $12 million for the property. He demolished a home there in 2016 and rebuilt it with some updates. The new home is 6,515 square feet with five bedrooms.

Katzenberg sold his 26,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion in August. He bought that property for $35 million in 2009 and hired architect Howard Backen to design the house.

A representative for Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg said after the sale they “had been looking to downsize for some time, and received an offer they couldn’t refuse.”

The Katzenbergs are living at the Beverly Hills property until early next year. They’ll join dentist and real estate investor Alexander Soleimani in Trousdale Estates. Soleimani recently purchased Simon Cowell’s Trousdale home for $14.5 million.

Meanwhile, Katzenberg is attempting to right the $1.75 billion ship that is Quibi. The Hollywood-based company launched its mobile streaming service in April and has been slow to add subscribers.

The company is reportedly exploring a sale and raising money by going public through a so-called “blank check” company, which can be cheaper than a traditional IPO. Blank check companies have become popular lately with real estate investors and developers. [WSJ]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Beverly HillsJeffrey KatzenbergLA luxury real estateTrousdale Estates

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Joshua Greer and the home (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Beverly Hills Flats home sells for $40M, reported record for area

Beverly Hills Flats home sells for $40M, reported record for area
Luxe Hotel Owner Efrem Harkham and the hotel (Credit: Barry King/WireImage via Getty Images)

Swanky Luxe Rodeo Drive closes forever

Swanky Luxe Rodeo Drive closes forever
Simon Cowell (Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

For Simon Cowell, Trousdale Estates wasn’t a winner

For Simon Cowell, Trousdale Estates wasn’t a winner
The mansion (Credit: Kurt Rappaport Westside Estate Agency Inc.)

A 21K sf megamansion hits market in Beverly Hills

A 21K sf megamansion hits market in Beverly Hills
Jon Voight (Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Cut: Jon Voight slashes price on Beverly Hills development opportunity

Cut: Jon Voight slashes price on Beverly Hills development opportunity
From left: Tami Halton Pardee, Chris Cortazzo, and Kurt Rappaport (Credit: OGUT/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images, and Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LA’s market makers: A ranking of top resi agents by on-market deals

LA’s market makers: A ranking of top resi agents by on-market deals
Johnny Hallyday and the home (Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Pacific Palisades home of “French Elvis” lists for $18M

Pacific Palisades home of “French Elvis” lists for $18M
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford with the home (Credit: Realtor.com via Los Angeles Times, and Tal Rubin/GC Images via Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber list Beverly Hills home, testing luxury market

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber list Beverly Hills home, testing luxury market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.