For Simon Cowell, Trousdale Estates wasn’t a winner

“America’s Got Talent” creator sold 2nd LA home in a month, this one for a loss

TRD LOS ANGELES
Sep.September 22, 2020 08:42 AM
By TRD Staff
Simon Cowell (Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
Simon Cowell (Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A month after selling one Beverly Hills home, Simon Cowell has parted with a second one. But for the talent show creator, this deal wasn’t a winner.

The entertainment mogul sold his 7,265-square-foot home in Trousdale Estates for $14.5 million, about $1 million less than what he paid for it in 2011, according to Variety.

Cowell reportedly never lived at Trousdale Estates property, but renovated it at least three times, adding to his costs.

The “America’s Got Talent” creator still has a strong real estate investment record in Los Angeles. Last month, he sold his home on North Palm Drive for $25 million, more than three times what Cowell paid for the property 15 years ago.

The Trousdale Estates home dates from 1966, and was designed by noted architect Hal Levitt. It’s on one of the most expensive streets in the exclusive neighborhood. The buyer was L.A.-based dentist and real estate investor Alexander Soleimani.

Soleimani’s new neighbors include Oakley founder Jim Jannard and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault according to Variety.

Cowell still has a ranch in Hidden Hills on the market. If sold, that will leave him with one property in the L.A. area: a Malibu estate he purchased in 2017. That’s also where last month Cowell broke his back in several places in an accident on his new electric motorcycle. [Variety]Dennis Lynch

Beverly HillsCelebrity Real Estate

