Open Menu

LA office market leasing fell 61% in Q3

Sublease space spiked to 7M sf

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 05, 2020 10:04 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1.6 million square feet of office space was leased in L.A. in Q3
1.6 million square feet of office space was leased in L.A. in Q3

Only 1.6 million square feet of office space was leased across Greater Los Angeles in the third quarter, as the overall market continued to slump amid Covid concerns.

In fact, July through September proved no better than what had been a dreary April through June, according to a Savills report cited by Commercial Observer.

The total amount of new office leasing in Q3 was down 61 percent year-over-year and 18 percent below Q2 numbers, according to the report.

Around 20 percent of L.A. total office space is now available, the highest percentage in eight years.

Tenants have been looking to shed space as well — space available via sublease is up reached 7.1 million square feet. That’s roughly 50 percent higher than the beginning of the pandemic. A record 1.1 million square feet of sublease space hit the market in the second quarter.

High asking rents for space at under-construction projects helped push asking rents up about 8 percent year-over-year, to $3.89 per square foot. Pricing should come down in the coming months, according to Savills.

Netflix’s lease of 171,000 square feet in Burbank for its animation outfit was the biggest lease of the year. Most of the other leases in the third quarter were short-term extensions — a sign that tenants are hesitant to make long-term commitments during the economic upheaval brought on by the pandemic.

The other two largest leases in Q3 were Universal Music Group’s renewal of 64,700 square feet in Santa Monica and LegalZoom’s 49,000-square-foot extension in Glendale, according to the Observer. [CO]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusOffice Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The remote work reality has sent San Francisco’s office vacancy rate surging

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years
Sandy Sigal and SouthBay Pavilion (Credit: NewMark Merrill)

Seritage sells part of Shops at SouthBay Pavilion

Seritage sells part of Shops at SouthBay Pavilion
Rendering of the Vignes Street housing project (Credit: Los Angeles County via Urbanize)

LA County and city will develop supportive housing complex in DTLA

LA County and city will develop supportive housing complex in DTLA
Los Angeles County plans to clear several businesses to reopen over the next 10 days

Malls, nail salons, other LA businesses to open in next 10 days

Malls, nail salons, other LA businesses to open in next 10 days
L.A. County will allow breweries and wineries to reopen next week

Cheers: Breweries and wineries can reopen across LA County

Cheers: Breweries and wineries can reopen across LA County
Westfield Century City mall

Mallspats: Unibail-Rodamco sues LA County over retail closures

Mallspats: Unibail-Rodamco sues LA County over retail closures
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

LA County mulls plan to buy motels for homeless housing

LA County mulls plan to buy motels for homeless housing
(iStock)

SoCal home sale prices keep rising

SoCal home sale prices keep rising
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.