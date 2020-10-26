Open Menu

Eva Chow’s supersized Holmby Hills mansion gets another price cut

Ex-wife of Mr. Chow owner, Michael Chow, relists estate for $65M

TRD LOS ANGELES
Oct.October 26, 2020 01:10 PM
TRD Staff
Eva Chow and 133 S Mapleton Drive (Getty, Realtor)
Eva Chow has again cut the asking price on her massive Holmby Hills mansion.

Chow — who was married to Mr. Chow restaurant owner Michael Chow — has relisted the 30,000-square-foot estate for $65 million, according to Variety. The property first listed for $78 million in October 2018 and was reduced to $70 million last year. The new price is nearly 17 percent less than the original.

The brokers on the listing have also been shuffled. Carl Gambino and Kurt Rappaport had the listing last year when Gambino was still at Rappaport’s Westside Estate Agency.

Gambino jumped to Compass in February, and now has the listing with his new colleague, Tomer Fridman. Drew Fenton with Hilton & Hyland is also representing the seller.

Chow and her now ex-husband built the home over a seven-year period, completing it in 2005. There are nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms across the compound.

The main home is loaded with artifacts and art, including 400-year-old Moorish columns and antique carved stone fireplaces in its 30-foot-tall atrium.

The dining room can accommodate more than 20 guests and the main bedroom suite spans 2,900 square feet alone.

The three-story guest house doesn’t skip on extravagance either. There’s a separate entertainment room and a large movie theater with a glass wall that looks onto the swimming pool.

[Variety] — Dennis Lynch 

