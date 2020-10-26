Open Menu

Tishman Speyer refis big El Segundo creative office

Royal Bank of Canada provided the debt on 260K sf complex

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 26, 2020 08:25 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rob Speyer and 555 Aviation (Getty, Tishman Speyer)
Rob Speyer and 555 Aviation (Getty, Tishman Speyer)

Tishman Speyer has secured a $125 million refinance for its large creative office building in El Segundo.

Royal Bank of Canada provided the debt on the 260,000-square-foot building at 555 Aviation Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal. Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan. Cushman’s Rob Rubano said the debt also provides “some future money to pay off the leasing,” according to the report.

Tishman purchased the property for $45 million in 2015 and repositioned the building as a creative office after tenant Xerox vacated in 2017.

Tishman signed global advertising firm Saatchi & Saatchi to an 80,000-square-foot lease there last year.

Overall, the Los Angeles office market has been struggling. Office vacancy climbed to 15 percent in the third quarter, from 13.7 percent in the second quarter. That compares to Q3 2019 vacancy, which stood at 12.6 percent.

Overall office occupancy fell by 2.7 million square feet in the third quarter, after a drop of 1.9 million square feet in the second quarter. [LABJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
El SegundoLA Office MarketTishman Speyer

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
L.A.’s office market continued to weaken through the third quarter

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3
19191 South Vermont Avenue (Credit: CBRE)

Blackstone sells Torrance office complex for $56M

Blackstone sells Torrance office complex for $56M
900 Corporate Pointe

Blackstone provides $110M loan on Culver City office buy

Blackstone provides $110M loan on Culver City office buy
Boston Properties CEO Owen D. Thomas and the project site (Credit: Google Maps)

Boston Properties invests in El Segundo media campus project

Boston Properties invests in El Segundo media campus project
Blackstone’s Jon Gray and 1777 Center Court Drive in Cerritos (Getty, Google Maps)

Blackstone sells Cerritos office building for $44M

Blackstone sells Cerritos office building for $44M
(iStock)

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2
The LA office market vacancy rate climbed to 10.4% in the first quarter, but the full impact of the economic slowdown is expected to be felt in Q2 and beyond (Credit: iStock)

Big trouble ahead for the LA office market: report

Big trouble ahead for the LA office market: report
1960 Grand

Starwood, Artisan pay $127M for El Segundo building

Starwood, Artisan pay $127M for El Segundo building
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.