Some things a global pandemic can’t change — California remains one of the most expensive places to buy a home, with Los Angeles and San Francisco high on the list.

A study tracking home sales since mid-March found that two thirds of the 130 priciest ZIP codes in the country were in California, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Nine of those ZIP codes are in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the top spot, Atherton, along with three others in the top 10.

Seven L.A. County ZIP codes turned up in the report. A median sale price of $4.1 million put Beverly Hills’ 90210 at No. 2 behind Atherton. Santa Monica’s ZIP code ranked fifth, while Pacific Palisades ranked 21st and Malibu came in at 25.

The priciest 130 ZIP codes in the country were concentrated in just 15 states. Along with California and New York, they were New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

Home prices have been trending upward in L.A. County and generally across Southern California since sales started up again after the first month or two of the pandemic.

The median sales price for the county set yet another record of $710,000 in September. Properties are moving quickly, too. The third quarter was the fastest-selling quarter in Southern California in 14 years.

The pandemic-fueled shift in interest away from dense urban markets toward suburban markets also showed up in the data. According to PropertyClub, more than 80 percent of the top ZIP codes were in suburban areas, including all of the top 10. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch