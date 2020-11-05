Open Menu

LA businesses may deny service to those not wearing masks

Ordinance passes unanimously

TRD LOS ANGELES
Nov. 05, 2020
TRD Staff
No mask? Problem.

Los Angeles businesses are now authorized to deny service to any patron not wearing a mask, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Small business owners and their employees are risking their lives to stay afloat in the midst of this economic and public health crisis,” City Councilman Herb Wesson said when introducing the proposal, the Times reported. “Wearing a mask saves lives, and this simple, common-sense law will save lives and allow us to beat this virus sooner rather than later.”

The ordinance passed unanimously, with no discussion, according to the report.

Read more

Similar guidance exists in New York, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in May.

L.A. County is in the “purple” tier of the state’s reopening system, meaning it has the highest risk of local infection. As of Wednesday, the county has reported more than 307,000 cases of coronavirus and 7,076 deaths. Cases have been steadily increasing in the state as they have across the nation.

At the same time, the county has been criticized by business owners for reopening too slowly. Eight mayors, including L.A.’s Eric Garcetti, recently called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen Disneyland and other major California theme parks sooner than currently allowed. [LA Times]Sasha Jones

