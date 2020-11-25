Open Menu

Avril Lavigne buys Malibu home Scott Gillen rebuilt

Singer’s purchase follows spec home developer’s overhaul of 1960s-era property

Nov.November 25, 2020 10:10 AM
TRD Staff
Avril Lavigne and 6453 Guernsey Avenue (Getty, Realtor)
Avril Lavigne purchased a Scott Gillen-renovated home in Malibu.

The singer paid $7.8 million for the home, which was built in 1960, according to Variety. Gillen essentially rebuilt the entire property a few years ago.

It sits at the end of a long gated driveway on more than a half-acre lot near Lady Gaga’s six-acre compound.

The home spans 3,500 square feet, and is finished with the sort of high-end materials Gillen commonly installs at his properties.

That includes exposed wood-beam ceilings and custom woodwork, along with a wine closet, an outdoor dry sauna, a pool, fire pit and a deck. The home’s backyard overlooks the Pacific. There is also a detached car garage with an additional bedroom.

Lavigne sold a Sherman Oaks home earlier this year for $5 million. She had bought the property with her then-husband Chad Kroeger in 2015. They first listed it in 2018 for $8 million.

She also owned a home in Bel Air for five years before selling to NBA star Chris Paul in 2012. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch

