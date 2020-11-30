This…is a big listing.

“American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest has put his Beverly Hills home on the market for $85 million, more than twice what he paid for it in 2012.

The listing is the latest sign that aspirational pricing in Los Angeles’ ultra-luxury market — which has essentially weathered the pandemic — has returned.

Seacrest, who has branched off into numerous ventures since “Idol,” acquired the 8,628-square-foot home at 1196 Cabrillo Drive for $36.5 million, according to property records.

TMZ first reported Seacrest was selling the home, and that his longtime broker, Westside Estate Agency’s Kurt Rappaport, is handling the listing.

The listing on Redfin describes the 2.88-acre property as being in one of Beverly Hills’ “most private and secluded estates, situated on over three acres.” The home was built in 1963 and remodeled in 2009. The property includes two guest houses.

Rappaport brokered the $125 million sale of Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Beverly Hills mansion over the summer. High-end home sales in L.A. have generally picked up since the summer, despite low inventory.

Some other stratospheric listings include Pierce Brosnan’s Malibu home, which hit the market in late September for $100 million; and a 41,000-square-foot Bel Air spec mansion that returned to the market in early May, also asking $100 million.