Luxury spec home developer Nile Niami has been hit with multiple fines for large parties at his properties that violate Los Angeles coronavirus mitigation codes.

Niami, whose $500 million “The One” megamansion in Bel Air may soon hit the market, has received a third of the 15 total fines authorities handed out between April and August, according to the Daily Mail.

In October, LA. Police added two more written warnings for large gatherings at his properties at 9066 St. Ives Drive and 1369 Londonderry Place, both in Hollywood Hills.

Niami denies approving any of the parties and says he has cooperated with the city. The largest fine handed out for any illegal party this year was $1,050, the Daily Mail reported.

Niami owns at least luxury residential 10 properties across the city, most of them in toney communities in the Santa Monica Mountains. He has reportedly been renting out the mansions to young social media influencers, according to the report.

Beginning in August, the city started to cut power and water to homes that repeatedly hosted large gatherings, which officials say spread the virus.

The same month, a group of TikTok influencers had their power cut to their Hollywood Hills mansion. That group wasn’t connected to Niami.

The developer’s neighbors have complained about crowds of people — many not wearing masks — blaring music and arguing in the street late at night.

One of Niami’s properties — a 14,000-square-foot mansion in Hollywood Hills — received three fines for parties from mid-April to mid-May. The city also issued Niami a pair of fines for parties at another Hollywood mansion that took place over a three-day period in late May.

A neighbor of the 14,000-square-foot mansion told the Daily Mail that a party took place there last month. Daniele Aga said young people turned up around 11 p.m.

“A couple of hours later they were making a lot of noise,” she said. “I could hear them saying, ”Are we going to the next one? [DM] — Dennis Lynch