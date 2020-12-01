Pasadena’s decision to break with Los Angeles County’s three-week ban on outdoor dining has lawmakers in other cities exploring their own ways around the order.

Pasadena has its own public health department, allowing it to make its own policy on dining. The city saw an influx of diners over the holiday weekend, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

The L.A. County order went into effect last week and applies to restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars.

West Covina Mayor Tony Wu plans to introduce a request at a City Council meeting this week to discuss alternatives with the county’s health department. Wu said he’s “really frustrated” and worried that small businesses won’t be able to stay afloat if the county imposes stricter regulations on activities as Covid cases rise.

Councils in Whittier and Beverly Hills are also exploring options for their own public health departments. Whittier is even exploring the possibility of contracting with Pasadena’s health department, the legality of which is murky.

Eastern L.A. cities La Verne, San Dimas and Claremont are looking into variances that will allow them to break with the county order as well. La Verne and San Dimas also wrote to County Supervisor Kathryn Barger urging her to allow their cities to break with the order. [LADN] — Dennis Lynch