Open Menu

Pasadena’s break on dining ban inspires other cities

West Covina, Beverly Hills, and Whittier are exploring options following backlash over the L.A. County measure

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 01, 2020 10:20 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Outdoor dining along Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena on Nov. 29, 2020 (Getty, iStock)
Outdoor dining along Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena on Nov. 29, 2020 (Getty, iStock)

Pasadena’s decision to break with Los Angeles County’s three-week ban on outdoor dining has lawmakers in other cities exploring their own ways around the order.

Pasadena has its own public health department, allowing it to make its own policy on dining. The city saw an influx of diners over the holiday weekend, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

The L.A. County order went into effect last week and applies to restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars.

West Covina Mayor Tony Wu plans to introduce a request at a City Council meeting this week to discuss alternatives with the county’s health department. Wu said he’s “really frustrated” and worried that small businesses won’t be able to stay afloat if the county imposes stricter regulations on activities as Covid cases rise.

Councils in Whittier and Beverly Hills are also exploring options for their own public health departments. Whittier is even exploring the possibility of contracting with Pasadena’s health department, the legality of which is murky.

Eastern L.A. cities La Verne, San Dimas and Claremont are looking into variances that will allow them to break with the county order as well. La Verne and San Dimas also wrote to County Supervisor Kathryn Barger urging her to allow their cities to break with the order. [LADN] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirushospitalityLA Restaurantsrestaurants

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Nile Niami with 9066 St. Ives Drive and 1369 Londonderry Place (Getty, Redfin, Altman Brothers)

Party foul: Nile Niami fined for large gatherings at luxury homes

Party foul: Nile Niami fined for large gatherings at luxury homes
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty)

More bad news for businesses as state mulls stay-at-home order

More bad news for businesses as state mulls stay-at-home order
Gil Cedillo and Hillside Villa apartment building (Google Maps)

LA should buy Chinatown resi complex with Covid relief funds: Councilman

LA should buy Chinatown resi complex with Covid relief funds: Councilman
Barbara Ferrer (Getty, iStock)

LA County’s stay-at-home order is most restrictive in state

LA County’s stay-at-home order is most restrictive in state
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez (Wikipedia Commons, iStock) 

The wait for a table is 3 weeks: Industry erupts at LA’s outdoor dining ban

The wait for a table is 3 weeks: Industry erupts at LA’s outdoor dining ban
(iStock)

LA County affirms Covid restaurant restrictions despite opposition

LA County affirms Covid restaurant restrictions despite opposition
(iStock)

Rents are down and out in LA; surrounding counties see bump

Rents are down and out in LA; surrounding counties see bump
A rendering of the project and an aerial view of the property (AXIS/GFA via NoHo Neighborhood Association, Google Maps) 

Napa Industries plans 171-unit hotel in NoHo Arts District

Napa Industries plans 171-unit hotel in NoHo Arts District
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.