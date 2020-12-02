Open Menu

LA County to provide nearly $6M in aid to restaurants

Move comes a week after outdoor dining suspension; City of LA, Pasadena not eligible

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 02, 2020 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)
(iStock)

A week after it banned outdoor dining, Los Angeles County said it will provide $5.6 million in aid to help pandemic-affected restaurants.

The county will award up to $30,000 each to restaurants that will help cover employee payroll, business expenses, changes that were made to stay open and other expenses, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. It gives preference to restaurants that were providing outdoor dining as of Nov. 24, when the measure went into place.

It does not include properties in the City of L.A. and Pasadena.

It would be difficult to find a restaurant that hasn’t lost business because of the pandemic, given the continued ongoing struggles to contain the virus.

County restaurants have been able to operate at some capacity for most of the pandemic, but were hit with a gut punch recently, when authorities suspended outdoor dining. They are now subject to the strictest guidelines since the near-complete shutdowns this spring.

The county’s recent move to ban outdoor dining came in response to the sharp increase in the spread of coronavirus over the last several weeks. Restaurant owners and local government officials have sharply criticized the measure.

Pasadena broke with the county and is allowing outdoor dining.

The Beverly Hills City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution demanding the outdoor dining ban be repealed, according to CBS LA. It also directed city staff to explore options to establish its own health department to make policy independent of the county. [LADN] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirushospitality

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Nile Niami with 9066 St. Ives Drive and 1369 Londonderry Place (Getty, Redfin, Altman Brothers)

Party foul: Nile Niami fined for large gatherings at luxury homes

Party foul: Nile Niami fined for large gatherings at luxury homes
Outdoor dining along Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena on Nov. 29, 2020 (Getty, iStock)

Pasadena’s break on dining ban inspires other cities

Pasadena’s break on dining ban inspires other cities
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty)

More bad news for businesses as state mulls stay-at-home order

More bad news for businesses as state mulls stay-at-home order
Gil Cedillo and Hillside Villa apartment building (Google Maps)

LA should buy Chinatown resi complex with Covid relief funds: Councilman

LA should buy Chinatown resi complex with Covid relief funds: Councilman
Barbara Ferrer (Getty, iStock)

LA County’s stay-at-home order is most restrictive in state

LA County’s stay-at-home order is most restrictive in state
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez (Wikipedia Commons, iStock) 

The wait for a table is 3 weeks: Industry erupts at LA’s outdoor dining ban

The wait for a table is 3 weeks: Industry erupts at LA’s outdoor dining ban
(iStock)

LA County affirms Covid restaurant restrictions despite opposition

LA County affirms Covid restaurant restrictions despite opposition
(iStock)

Rents are down and out in LA; surrounding counties see bump

Rents are down and out in LA; surrounding counties see bump
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.