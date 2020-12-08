New details released for Millennium Partners’ Sunset + Wilcox office project planned for Hollywood shows a slightly larger complex.

A new rendering of the 15-story project, published by the City of Los Angeles, also provides a glimpse into the Gensler-designed mixed-use building, according to Urbanize.

The project would include 443,148 square feet of office space above 12,386 square feet of ground-floor retail. It would replace a Staples store at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue.

The firm’s local affiliate, MP Los Angeles, filed plans for the project in March. At that time it was 14 stories and was 10,000 square feet less than the current design.

Underground parking would be spread across three levels, and over two levels above-ground, in a podium-style. The top of the podium facing Sunset Boulevard is a park-like deck. Each floor above that level would step back and each floor would have its own terrace.

Separately, Millennium Partners is still working on its $1 billion Hollywood Center megaproject. The firm filed new plans for the project over the summer with a new mix of uses. The City of L.A. approved Hollywood Center in 2015 but a judge later halted it over concerns that its environmental review did not consider how it would affect the surrounding community. There are some concerns about its proximity to a fault line.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch