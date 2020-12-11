Open Menu

HomeLister property-selling platform raises $4.5M in seed funding

Metaprop and Homebrew led Santa Monica-based startup’s fundraising, which bills itself as all-in-one provider for homeowners looking to sell

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 11, 2020 12:50 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
HomeLister CEO and Co-Founder Lindsay McLean (LinkedIn)
HomeLister CEO and Co-Founder Lindsay McLean (LinkedIn)

HomeLister, the Santa Monica-based property-selling platform that says it replaces the agent, has raised $4.5 million in seed funding.

Venture capital firms Metaprop and Homebrew led the round, which was announced this week, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

HomeLister says it will guide users through the process, from listing a property, to showing to closing a sale, according to its website.

HomeLister charges users a flat fee between $599 and $2,699 depending on the number of services the user chooses.

The money raised will go toward a redesign of the HomeLister website and marketing. The company was founded in 2015, and operates in 13 states — including New York, Florida and California — and Washington, D.C.

Metaprop was one of the first proptech-focused VC funds to come on the scene and it is one of the most active funds in the space. The firm has been slow to attract investors to a $100 million fund started last year. As of July, it had only raised about half of that sum.

But proptech remains a focus of real estate investors. A number of industry firms backed by Softbank could be headed for initial public offerings in the near future.

Investors Joseph Beck and Thomas Hennessy are readying to take home-services startup Porch.com public through their first blank-check company and are already working on their second SPAC fund — a $175 million vehicle eyeing an established proptech firm.

[LABJ] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
PropTechSanta Monica

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Colorado Campus at 2041-2115 Colorado Avenue and Northwestern Mutual CEO John E. Schlifske

Northwestern Mutual picks up Santa Monica office campus for $166M

Northwestern Mutual picks up Santa Monica office campus for $166M
Macerich CEO Thomas O’Hern and Santa Monica Place mall

Here’s what tenants are paying at Macerich’s Santa Monica Place

Here’s what tenants are paying at Macerich’s Santa Monica Place
CEO of Amazon Web Services Andy Jassy

A top Amazon exec buys in Santa Monica

A top Amazon exec buys in Santa Monica
WS Communities CEO Scott Walter and VP of Finance Gregory Proniloff, Madison Realty Capital’s Josh Zegen, 1433 Euclid Street in Santa Monica; and rendering of mixed-use project at 3030 Nebraska Avenue in Santa Monica (Credit: Google Maps and Madison Realty Capital)

WS Communities nabs $150M loan for six renovations and a development site

WS Communities nabs $150M loan for six renovations and a development site
6156 Ramirez Canyon Road and 20 37th Place (Credit: Redfin)

This way to the beach: Homes next to ocean topped priciest sales

This way to the beach: Homes next to ocean topped priciest sales
Shops were looted in Santa Monica (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Looters cleared out retailers while police clashed with protesters in Santa Monica and Long Beach

Looters cleared out retailers while police clashed with protesters in Santa Monica and Long Beach
Related California CEO William Witte and the project site (Credit: Google Maps)

Related California eyes latest project in Downtown Santa Monica

Related California eyes latest project in Downtown Santa Monica
From left: Alan, Adam, and Alex Shekhter, with renderings of 501 Broadway and 601 Colorado (Credit: WS Communities and LinkedIn)

Shekhters’ WS Communities lands $157M loan to build 850 rental units in Santa Monica

Shekhters’ WS Communities lands $157M loan to build 850 rental units in Santa Monica
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.