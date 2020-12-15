Blake Griffin is still building up his real estate portfolio in Los Angeles, despite having left the city in 2018, when the longtime Clippers star was traded to the Detroit Pistons.

Griffin paid $5.9 million for a home in Brentwood behind the mansion he purchased in April, according to Variety. He now owns five properties across the L.A. area. Last year, Griffin listed a home in Pacific Palisades.

His new 5,900-square-foot house is directly behind the mansion, though it’s technically outside of the gated community where that property sits.

The new home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. It was built in 1936 and renovated sometime in the last decade or two. The property sits on a hedge-lined half-acre that runs down a slope. The yard features eucalyptus and palm trees and isn’t overly landscaped. There’s also a saltwater pool and a covered loggia with a fireplace.

The 31-year-old spent his first eight seasons playing for the Clippers, who drafted him first overall in 2009 The six-time all-star spent the last three seasons playing for the Pistons.

Brentwood has seen a handful of notable deals this year. The latest was former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff’s $5.7 million purchase of a home near his own mansion in the neighborhood. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch