Open Menu

Anne Hearst and Jay McInerney buy in Malibu

Publishing heiress and writer pick up beach pad that hadn’t changed hands in 40 years

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 17, 2020 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Anne Hearst and Jay McInerney with 23350 Malibu Colony Road (Getty, Redfin)
Jay McInerney and Anne Hearst with 23350 Malibu Colony Road (Getty, Redfin)

Anne Hearst, the granddaughter of famed publisher William Randolph Hearst, and novelist Jay McInerney scooped up a Malibu house on Colony Beach.

The couple paid $10.7 million for the home at 23350 Malibu Colony Road, according to the Los Angeles Times. The sale was about 10 percent below asking.

The 90-year-old two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and totals 2,520 square feet.

The property hit the market this summer for the first time in 40 years, with a $12 million price tag. The rear of the home opens to a patio and a deck overlooking the beach and the Pacific Ocean.

Malibu Colony Beach is one of the most expensive housing markets in L.A. County, and once was the priciest place to buy a home in the county.

Casino mogul and conservative activist Sheldon Adelson owns eight properties in the neighborhood.

Last year, a Hamptons mansion that Hearst and McInerney — best known for the book, “Bright Lights, Big City” — owned burned in a fire caused by a chimney problem. It was unclear how much was damaged. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Malibu

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Avril Lavigne and the Malibu home (Getty, Realtor)

Avril Lavigne buys Malibu home Scott Gillen rebuilt

Avril Lavigne buys Malibu home Scott Gillen rebuilt
Robert F. Smith and the property (Credit: Google Maps)

Billionaire investor lists Malibu pad after buying Elin Nordegren’s former SoFla properties

Billionaire investor lists Malibu pad after buying Elin Nordegren’s former SoFla properties
Chris Cortazzo (Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images via Getty Images)

One person, three roles: Chris Cortazzo buys $20M Malibu home, serves as agent for both sides

One person, three roles: Chris Cortazzo buys $20M Malibu home, serves as agent for both sides
Steve Levitan and the home (Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images and Google Maps)

Steve Levitan of “Modern Family” fame asks $16M Malibu beach pad

Steve Levitan of “Modern Family” fame asks $16M Malibu beach pad
Pierce Brosnan (Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

$99M is not enough: Pierce Brosnan lists Malibu manse at massive price

$99M is not enough: Pierce Brosnan lists Malibu manse at massive price
Eli Broad and the house (Credit:: Mathew Imaging/WireImage via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Eli Broad’s $75M Malibu beach house listing got another price chop

Eli Broad’s $75M Malibu beach house listing got another price chop
James Cameron and the property (Credit: Mike Pont/FilmMagic via Getty Images, and The Altman Brothers)

James Cameron lists longtime Malibu haunt for $25M

James Cameron lists longtime Malibu haunt for $25M
Taraji P. Henson, Cardi B, and Matthew Perry (Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson among celebs renting $35K/month Malibu pad

Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson among celebs renting $35K/month Malibu pad
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.