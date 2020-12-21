Open Menu

Kathy Griffin sells Bel Air mansion for $14M

Comedian listed her 13,400-square-foot home for $16M in September

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 21, 2020 10:05 AM
TRD Staff
Kathy Griffin and her Bel Air home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
Comedian Kathy Griffin is out of Bel Air after three and a half years.
Griffin sold her mansion in the tony nabe for $14 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. She had listed the property in September for $16 million and cut the ask to $14.8 million about a month later.

She paid $10.5 million for the roughly two-thirds-acre property in 2017, the same year she sold her Hollywood Hills home for $4.5 million.

The home is a contemporary take on the Mediterranean style popular in the area. It has arched doorways and exposed wood beams, but also large glass walls that open from the family room to the backyard.

It spans 13,400 square feet with eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and the usual amenities for a home of its caliber, including a wine cellar, home theater and office.

The owner’s suite has a 1,100-square-foot private balcony that overlooks the backyard, where there’s a large swimming pool, patio area and outdoor lounge.

Josh and Matt Altman with Douglas Elliman had the listing, while David Kramer and Kevin Anderson with Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

