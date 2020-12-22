Open Menu

Danny Elfman, Bridget Fonda sell Hancock Park home for $9M

Couple listed property and adjacent home in fall for combined $14M

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 22, 2020 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Danny Elfman and Bridget Fonda with 114 Fremont Place (Getty, The Williams Estates)
Danny Elfman and Bridget Fonda with 114 Fremont Place (Getty, The Williams Estates)

Composer Danny Elfman and actress Bridget Fonda have sold one of two Hancock Park homes they listed in October.

The couple sold the larger of the two properties for $8.8 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The homes were listed for a combined $14.6 million.

The smaller property is still on the market for $4.9 million. Elfman and Fonda used it as a guest home, according to the report.

The home that sold totals about 8,400 square feet on three-quarters of an acre. There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property includes a gym, dining patio and pool.

The sale is the priciest in the Central Los Angeles neighborhood in the last month, according to sales data available via Redfin.

The home is part of the Fremont Place gated community. Boxing great Muhammad Ali once lived in the neighborhood. His former home hit the market in early 2019 for $17 million. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateHancock ParkLA luxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
NBA star Paul George and the buyer of his house, French Montana. (Getty, Redfin)

French Montana drops $8.4M on Paul George’s Hidden Hills compound

French Montana drops $8.4M on Paul George’s Hidden Hills compound
Kathy Griffin and her Bel Air home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Kathy Griffin sells Bel Air mansion for $14M

Kathy Griffin sells Bel Air mansion for $14M
Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande (Compass, Getty, Instagram/ArianaGrande)

Ariana Grande and Compass’ Dalton Gomez engaged

Ariana Grande and Compass’ Dalton Gomez engaged
Robert Herjavec and 24400 Little Valley Rd (Getty, Redfin)

“Shark Tank” investor looks to flip Hidden Hills mansion

“Shark Tank” investor looks to flip Hidden Hills mansion
Blake Griffin and 256 N. Barrington Ave. (Getty, Realtor)

Blake Griffin adds to his home court advantage in Brentwood

Blake Griffin adds to his home court advantage in Brentwood
Nile Niami and the Hollywood Hills mansion (Getty, The MLS)

In deep in WeHo, Nile Niami sells Hollywood Hills pad

In deep in WeHo, Nile Niami sells Hollywood Hills pad
Rob Lowe and his 5,700-square-foot Montecito home (Getty, Redfin)

Rob Lowe buys again in Montecito

Rob Lowe buys again in Montecito
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Dennis Miller (Getty)

Buyer revealed: Ellen DeGeneres paid $49M for Dennis Miller’s Montecito estate

Buyer revealed: Ellen DeGeneres paid $49M for Dennis Miller’s Montecito estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.