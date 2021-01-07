Comedian Trevor Noah ended 2020 with a bang, paying $27.5 million for a Bel Air Mansion.

Noah, who has hosted “The Daily Show” since 2015, bought the 11,000-square-foot home from architect Mark Rios of Rios Clementi Hale Studios, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It’s Noah’s second mansion purchase in Bel Air. In 2019, he paid $20.5 million for a 10,000-square-foot spec mansion in the exclusive enclave and sold it last year for $21.7 million.

Noah’s new three-story home has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as an office, library, gym, steamroom, and home theater. There’s also a rooftop terrace area. The home sits on a hillside, and includes a pool.

While luxury sales in Los Angeles ground to a halt in the spring when the virus first hit, it recovered and roared back starting in July. Plenty of big residential sales closed last year.

Demand continues for single-family homes at the upper end of the market continued last month. In December, 57 deals were inked for properties above $2 million, which compared to the 50 that sold in December 2019. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch