Open Menu

Trevor Noah pays $28M for Bel Air mansion after selling another

“Daily Show” host’s new 11K sf estate about same size as property he unloaded in exclusive enclave

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 07, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Trevor Noah and the Bel Air house (Getty, Redfin)
Trevor Noah and the Bel Air house (Getty, Redfin)

Comedian Trevor Noah ended 2020 with a bang, paying $27.5 million for a Bel Air Mansion.

Noah, who has hosted “The Daily Show” since 2015, bought the 11,000-square-foot home from architect Mark Rios of Rios Clementi Hale Studios, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It’s Noah’s second mansion purchase in Bel Air. In 2019, he paid $20.5 million for a 10,000-square-foot spec mansion in the exclusive enclave and sold it last year for $21.7 million.

Noah’s new three-story home has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as an office, library, gym, steamroom, and home theater. There’s also a rooftop terrace area. The home sits on a hillside, and includes a pool.

While luxury sales in Los Angeles ground to a halt in the spring when the virus first hit, it recovered and roared back starting in July. Plenty of big residential sales closed last year.

Demand continues for single-family homes at the upper end of the market continued last month. In December, 57 deals were inked for properties above $2 million, which compared to the 50 that sold in December 2019. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bel AirCelebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Reese Witherspoon (Getty)

Reese Witherspoon pays $16M for Brentwood mansion

Reese Witherspoon pays $16M for Brentwood mansion
Anthony Davis and 940 Candlecrest Drive (Getty, Redfin)

Lakers’ Anthony Davis sells mansion for $1M less than he paid

Lakers’ Anthony Davis sells mansion for $1M less than he paid
Robert Shapiro, Tony Curtis and Sonny & Cher with Owlwood Estate (Getty, The Viewpoint Collection)

Owlwood Estate, owned by famous and notorious, sells for $88M

Owlwood Estate, owned by famous and notorious, sells for $88M
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea — real name Michael Balzary — sold his compound for $20 million (Getty, iStock)

Flea sells Malibu estate for $20M

Flea sells Malibu estate for $20M
Chad Richison and Il Pelicano (Douglas Elliman)

Malibu’s Il Pelicano estate sells for $30M below original asking

Malibu’s Il Pelicano estate sells for $30M below original asking
Gal Gadot and her Malibu penthouse (Getty, Chris Cortazzo)

Gal Gadot picks up beachfront penthouse in Malibu

Gal Gadot picks up beachfront penthouse in Malibu
Meghan Trainor and her Encino Mansion (Photos via Getty; Savills)

Meghan Trainor picks up Encino mansion from TMG Fresh

Meghan Trainor picks up Encino mansion from TMG Fresh
Michael Jackson’s “Neverland Ranch” has found a buyer: Billionaire investor Ron Burkle (Getty, Redfin)

Ron Burkle buys Michael Jackson’s “Neverland Ranch” for $22M

Ron Burkle buys Michael Jackson’s “Neverland Ranch” for $22M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.