Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Robbie Robertson relists Beverly Hills pad

Guitarist and former member of The Band, slashed price nearly 15%

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 19, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Robbie Roberston and his Beverly Hills Post Office home (Getty, Redfin)
Robbie Roberston, guitarist and former member of rock group The Band, relisted his Beverly Hills Post Office home at a near 15 percent discount.

The musician is asking $4.2 million for the 3,200-square-foot home, down from his original $4.9 million asking price, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Robertson, who is credited with writing the group’s best known song, “The Weight,” paid $2.7 million for the home at 2041 Desford Drive in 2011. Robertson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 along with his fellow Band members.

The house spans two levels and was built in 1964, but at some point recently underwent a fairly contemporary renovation. It has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The living room area opens through floor-to-ceiling glass doors to the back patio and pool area.

The home sits at the end of a gated drive with “room to park at least eight cars,” according to a listing from Coldwell Banker’s Benjamin Lee. The property totals about an acre.

Beverly Hills Post Office is home to some of L.A. County’s priciest properties, including the biggest public listing in the county — Villa Firenze. That mansion was reportedly headed to the auction block as of November, but remains listed for $160 million.

Another sky-high listing is the 120-acre “Enchanted Hill” mansion on the block for $110 million. It was once owned by late Microsoft founder Paul Allen. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pulled out of a deal last spring in which he was to pay $90 million for the property. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

Tags
Beverly Hills post officeCelebrity Real EstateLA Luxury Listing

