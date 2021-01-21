Open Menu

Charles Co. dramatically upsizes office portion of WeHo mixed-use project

New plans for Melrose Triangle call for 245K sf of office and fewer residential units

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 21, 2021 10:20 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Charles Company's Arman and Mark Gabay with a rendering of Melrose Triangle project and a letter from project manager Jack Kurchian (Arman Gabay, Melrose Triangle)
Charles Company’s Arman and Mark Gabay with a rendering of Melrose Triangle project and a letter from project manager Jack Kurchian (Arman Gabay, Melrose Triangle)

Charles Company has drastically upsized the office portion of its planned mixed-use Melrose Triangle project in West Hollywood at a time when much of the Los Angeles office market is struggling.

The new proposal calls for 245,000 square feet of office space, up from its original 137,000 square feet, according to Urbanize. It will also have 41 residential units, down from 76; and 66,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, down from 82,000 square feet, according to the report.

Charles Company also wants to rent all of the 41 residential units at below market rate. The majority would be so-called “workforce housing,” which typically means units priced for households with incomes between 80 percent and 120 percent of area median income.

The changes were described in a letter by project manager Jack Kurchian and posted to the project’s website. The revamped proposal comes six years after Charles Co.’s project cleared municipal approval.

Kurchian referenced the pandemic in his letter and the need “to adapt to meet future demands.” He added that Covid-19 “has only intensified the need for low-rise creative office space, along with the call for more outdoor open space.”

Charles Co.’s decision could add years to the new development timelines. The firm started work on the site at 9060 Santa Monica Boulevard in 2018, and by mid-2019 had leveled it.

The new plans do not add square feet to the previously approved plans, Kurchian said in the letter.

Gensler, which designed the approved 2014 project, is also designing the new version.

In November, a judge ruled that the city violated law by rejecting another long-delayed project from Charles Company, District Square, in Arlington Heights. The city is now mulling that project again. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Charles CompanyLA Office MarketWest Hollywood

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown, Hackamn Capital Partner's Michael Hackman and renderings of 888 Douglas. (Beyond Meat, Hackman, 888 Douglas)
Beyond Meat inks 280K sf lease at Hackman’s 888 Douglas
Beyond Meat inks 280K sf lease at Hackman’s 888 Douglas
8633 Wilshire Boulevard and Skanska's Clare De Briere (Google Maps)
Skanska ramps up in LA, plans office project in Beverly Hills
Skanska ramps up in LA, plans office project in Beverly Hills
LA’s Office Market Was Slow Through The Fourth Quarter (Getty)
LA’s office market in Q4 kept sinking
LA’s office market in Q4 kept sinking
Rockpoint Group’s Bill Walton with 5900 Wilshire Blvd. and Silverstein Properties’ Larry Silverstein with US Bank Tower (Google Maps, Getty, Wikimedia Commons)
LA’s biggest office sales of 2020
LA’s biggest office sales of 2020
From left, Michael Rosenfeld and Century Plaza, Jose Huizar and City Hall, Jeff Bezos and 1801 Angelo Drive (Getty Images)
LA’s biggest real estate stories of 2020
LA’s biggest real estate stories of 2020
Hollywood 959 office complex and Russell Geyser (Photos via First Property; Getty)
JH Snyder sells Hollywood 959 complex for $186M
JH Snyder sells Hollywood 959 complex for $186M
Nile Niami and his West Hollywood property (Getty, iStock)
Checkmate in WeHo for LA’s megamansion king
Checkmate in WeHo for LA’s megamansion king
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson and 4820 Alla Road (Getty, Del Rey Campus)
Video game maker EA downsizes LA office footprint
Video game maker EA downsizes LA office footprint
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.