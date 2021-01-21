While initially insisting that his Bel Air megamansion would be for “normal dudes,” Nile Niami is now going the elitist route.

“This is not an opportunity for just anyone,” Niami’s Google Forms document for the palatial pad, dubbed “The One,” states. The form, first reported by the New York Post, asks prospective buyers to submit both proof of funds and the name of the influencer who told them about the property.

In December, The Real Deal reported that the spec mansion was wrapping up construction, and would soon be on the market, with Rayni and Branden Williams of Beverly Hills Estates and Compass’ Aaron Kirman serving as listing brokers. It doesn’t appear to be officially on the market yet, but the Post reported a $350 million price tag. For the last couple of years, Niami had been floating the idea of putting a $500 million price tag on the sprawling development.

The home which spans over 100,000 square feet, boasts 21 bedrooms, a nightclub, a 40-seat movie theater, a bowling alley, four infinity pools, and a room with walls and ceilings made out of jellyfish tanks.

Niami has faced several construction and financing issues at the property, which was first slated for completion in 2017. The developer has also faced challenges across other parts of his luxury-home portfolio. In February, a lender took over control of Niami’s a spec home in Beverly Hills called Opus.

