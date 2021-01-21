Open Menu

Trump’s people claim Geoff Palmer and Tom Barrack backed Zangrillo pardon

Colony Capital exec denies aiding Miami developer charged in college admissions scandal

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 21, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Robert Zangrillo, Geoff Palmer, Tom Barrack and President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)
From left: Robert Zangrillo, Geoff Palmer, Tom Barrack and President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

Donald Trump’s White House claimed developer Geoff Palmer lobbied the former president to pardon Miami developer Robert Zangrillo, whom federal prosecutors had charged in the college admissions scandal.

The Trump administration said the pardon was also supported by Colony Capital chairman Tom Barrack, but Barrack denied that, according to the Los Angeles Times. Trump granted the pardon in his final hours as president.

Palmer is an active political donor and a longtime supporter of Trump. As of October, his company had donated $6.4 million to candidates, committees, and superPACs affiliated with Trump and the Republican Party.

Prosecutors allege that Zangrillo paid associates of Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the admissions scheme, to finish his daughter’s high school and community college classes.

They alleged he then paid Singer $250,000 to get her into the University of Southern California as a recruit of the crew coach.

A spokesperson for Barrack said he “had nothing whatsoever to do” with the pardon. Barrack is an alumnus and university trustee of USC.

Another source told the Times that Zangrillo tried to meet with Barrack for help with the case, but was rebuffed.

A spokesperson for the school declined the comment on the pardon. Some at the school were outraged that Barrack’s name came up in relation to the scandal.

“I hope it’s true that a USC trustee, with a fiduciary duty to the university, played no role in securing a pardon for a wrongdoer whose actions have done so much harm to USC’s reputation,” said Ariela Gross, a law professor who chairs Concerned Faculty of USC. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Colony CapitalDonald TrumpGeoff PalmerGeoffrey Palmerthomas barracktom barrack

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Michael Jackson’s “Neverland Ranch” has found a buyer: Billionaire investor Ron Burkle (Getty, Redfin)
Ron Burkle buys Michael Jackson’s “Neverland Ranch” for $22M
Ron Burkle buys Michael Jackson’s “Neverland Ranch” for $22M
Geoff Palmer and a rendering of the project (Getty)
New renderings show Geoff Palmer’s 1K-unit DTLA apartment project
New renderings show Geoff Palmer’s 1K-unit DTLA apartment project
From left: Jeff Worthe, Joyce Rey, Geoff Palmer, Jaime Lee and Frank Gehry (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images, Grant Smith/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)
Here are LA’s real estate players who donated to Biden and Trump in 2020
Here are LA’s real estate players who donated to Biden and Trump in 2020
Colony’s Tom Barrack,, One California Plaza, and Rising CEO Christopher Rising (Credit: TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images, Tiffany Rose/Getty Images)
Here’s what tenants pay at Colony Capital & Rising Realty’s One California Plaza
Here’s what tenants pay at Colony Capital & Rising Realty’s One California Plaza
Geoff Palmer proposes building 15-story apartment tower at 2321-2327 South Flower Street (Credit: Getty Images, Google Maps)
Geoff Palmer plans 280-unit apartment tower in South LA
Geoff Palmer plans 280-unit apartment tower in South LA
From left: Colony Capital's Tom Barrack, 8250 Milliken Avenue and Lincoln Property Co.'s David Binswanger (Credit: Getty Images, Google Maps)
Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital looks to part with $5B portfolio amid other massive industrial deals
Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital looks to part with $5B portfolio amid other massive industrial deals
From left: Jason Segel, Donald Trump, Shaun White White, and Dr. Dre (Credit: Getty Images)
This week in celeb real estate: Trump leaves Beverly Hills, Dr. Dre buys in Pacific Palisades… and more
This week in celeb real estate: Trump leaves Beverly Hills, Dr. Dre buys in Pacific Palisades… and more
Colony Capital's Thomas Barrack
Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital snags $1.7B refi on healthcare properties
Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital snags $1.7B refi on healthcare properties
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.