Open Menu

Outdoor dining to return in LA County this week

Officials prepare to open some businesses, but warn against assuming “normalcy”

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 26, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)
(iStock)

Outdoor dining is set to return in Los Angeles County by the end of the week, officials said Monday, following the state’s lifting of stay-at-home orders.

Several other types of activities and businesses can resume at 50 percent capacity, including card rooms, zoos, aquariums and recreational facilities, according to the L.A. Daily News.

The state lifted its stay-at-home orders statewide Monday, returning counties to the color-coded coronavirus risk system that has been in place since the spring.

L.A. County is in the most severe of the four tiers for the spread of Covid-19 — the purple or “widespread” category.

“Timing and safeguards will be instituted, but please don’t take this news to mean you can return to normalcy,” said L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Hilda Solis.

Solis added that “the situation can change overnight” and warned that “more restrictions could be needed if noncompliance leads to more transmission and hospitalizations.”

The state’s stay-at-home orders were put in place in many regions of the state in early December as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations snowballed. For a period in December, there were no free ICU beds to treat Covid patients.

Business owners and restaurant owners in particular were vocal critics of the orders. One L.A. County businessperson sued the state, alleging the policy wasn’t based on science.

The county had implemented its own stay-at-home order a week prior. That remains in effect until Friday. [LADN] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirushospitality

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
Newsom lifts stay-at-home orders but will restaurants reopen?
Newsom lifts stay-at-home orders but will restaurants reopen?
The Standard hotel in West Hollywood (Getty, iStock)
Rent and Covid force Standard hotel in WeHo to close
Rent and Covid force Standard hotel in WeHo to close
Experts warn that the pandemic will bring a surge in evictions and put more people at risk of becoming homeless. (LACC)
LA mulls using Convention Center as temporary homeless shelter
LA mulls using Convention Center as temporary homeless shelter
(iStock)
LA County sued over commercial eviction moratorium
LA County sued over commercial eviction moratorium
Grove owner Rick Caruso and Craig Realty’s Steven Craig with the Citadel Outlets and The Grove (Getty, Google Maps)
LA County cited 150 businesses for Covid violations since Black Friday, including 6 malls
LA County cited 150 businesses for Covid violations since Black Friday, including 6 malls
Clockwise from top left: 457-459 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills; 7500-7516 W. Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood; 6100 Canoga Avenue, Warner Center; and Long Beach Marketplace, Long Beach (Google Maps)
Here are LA County’s biggest retail deals of 2020
Here are LA County’s biggest retail deals of 2020
Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed more than half a billion dollars to help small businesses statewide. (Getty)
Newsom targets small businesses in $4.5B stimulus plan
Newsom targets small businesses in $4.5B stimulus plan
Photo illustration by The Real Deal (iStock)
LA extends eviction moratorium as Covid cases surge
LA extends eviction moratorium as Covid cases surge
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.