Open Menu

Hackman Capital pays $160M for Sony animation studio

Firm’s latest buy in Culver City adds to its massive production campus portfolio

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 27, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael Hackman and 9050 Washington Boulevard (Google Maps, iStock)
Michael Hackman and 9050 Washington Boulevard (Google Maps, iStock)

Hackman Capital Partners is buying yet another multimedia studio campus in Los Angeles.

Michael Hackman’s eponymous investment firm is buying Sony Pictures Entertainment’s animation campus in Culver City for around $160 million.

The three-building campus at 9050 Washington Boulevard has a total of 182,000 square feet of office space, according to the Los Angeles Times. It’s next door to Sony’s larger studio lot.

Hackman already owns eight studio lots, home to 70 soundstages with another 35 in development, according to Bloomberg.

The firm has been on a major acquisition run for the last several years, and is arguably the most active studio investor in the L.A. Other firms, namely Blackstone Group, have started to show more interest in the sector. In total, Hackman’s entertainment portfolio is valued at $4 billion. Michael Hackman told Bloomberg that he wants to boost the portfolio to $8 billion by year end.

The pandemic is driving demand for content, tightening an already strong market for production space. In August, Hudson Pacific Properties announced a megadeal, with Blackstone buying a 49 percent stake in its Hollywood office and studio portfolio.

Most recently, Hackman Capital bought the 22-acre MBS Media Campus in Manhattan Beach for $700 million.

It also owns Culver Studios, a relatively small nearby production complex it’s redeveloping with 721,000 square feet of production space, offices, and sound stages. Amazon agreed to lease more than 70 percent of the property for its Amazon Studios production wing.

In 2018, Hackman paid $750 million for Television Studio, the 25-acre production campus in the Fairfax District long-owned by CBS.

And in the biggest portfolio deal of 2020 in New York, Hackman and Square Mile Capital Management paid $482 million for the three-campus Silvercup Studios. It spans more than 10 acres and 23 soundstages. [LAT, Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Culver CityHackman Capital Partnersstudio space

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown, Hackamn Capital Partner's Michael Hackman and renderings of 888 Douglas. (Beyond Meat, Hackman, 888 Douglas)
Beyond Meat inks 280K sf lease at Hackman’s 888 Douglas
Beyond Meat inks 280K sf lease at Hackman’s 888 Douglas
8771 Washington Blvd. (Google Maps, iStock)
Apple snags Culver City offices, warehouses in $162M deal
Apple snags Culver City offices, warehouses in $162M deal
Matt Khourie and David Gilbert (The Center at Needham Ranch)
LA North Studios signs big lease in Santa Clarita
LA North Studios signs big lease in Santa Clarita
Ken Kahan and  Ari Kahan of California Landmark Group and the site (Credit: Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, and Google Maps)
California Landmark moves on 112-unit development outside Culver City
California Landmark moves on 112-unit development outside Culver City
From left: NortonLifeLock’s Vincent Pilette, Northwood Investors’ John Krukal, and the property (Credit: Google Maps)
Northwood Investors pays $120M for Culver City office complex
Northwood Investors pays $120M for Culver City office complex
Jefferson Creative Campus sells for $169M in Culver City (Credit: Newmark Knight Frank)
Lincoln, Clarion snap up Culver City office campus for $169M
Lincoln, Clarion snap up Culver City office campus for $169M
A multifamily building could replace this auto body shop (Credit: Google Maps)
Bastion plans 139-unit project on doorstep of booming Culver City
Bastion plans 139-unit project on doorstep of booming Culver City
10301-10335 West Jefferson Boulevard and Jim Jacobsen Chairman, CEO at Redcar LTD (Credit: 42 Doors and LinkedIn)
Redcar pays $74M for Culver City office complex, eyes expansion
Redcar pays $74M for Culver City office complex, eyes expansion
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.