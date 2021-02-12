Open Menu

Rendon Hotel redevelopment will add 15-story tower in Arts District

Mixed-use complex will aso include restoration of century-old building

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 12, 2021 10:38 AM
TRD Staff
Renderings of the new tower with the existing 3 floor structure. (Omgivning)
The Rendon Hotel mixed-use project in the Arts District will bring a total of 103 rooms, with a new 15-story tower and commercial space.

Details of the proposed development emerged in a recently released report, according to Urbanize. The project will restore the existing century-old three-story hotel building on the corner of South Santa Fe Avenue and Seventh Street, which will have new guest rooms and a redesigned roof. The proposed hotel tower would rise next to it.
There will also be about 16,000 square feet of commercial space, including an art gallery, café, restaurant, and bar.

Project plans were filed by The Rendon, LLC., an entity owned by Ralph Ziman and Maria Greenshielf-Ziman, who own the original hotel building.

Renderings of the new tower with the existing 3 floor structure. (Omgivning)
Renderings of the tower show the property will include amenity decks on the fourth floor and roof. The plans were included in a study of the project published by the Los Angeles Department of City Planning, according to Urbanize. L.A.-based Omgivning is designing the project.

A zoning change is required for city approval. Construction would take about 18 months. The project was proposed in 2017. Despite a brutal hotel industry the pandemic created, local developers have proposed new projects.

The Rendon Hotel, which was built in 1914, recently operated as a single-room occupancy, like several other aging Downtown hotels. Some housing groups, including the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, have purchased SROs in downtown to renovate and preserve as affordable housing. Tenants sued the AHF last year for unsanitary conditions at one of those buildings.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 

