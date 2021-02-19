Bieber and Baldwin have officially left Beverly Hills.

Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Baldwin, sold their 6,000-square-foot home for a hair under $8 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The couple bought the home for $8.5 million in early 2019, just after getting married. They listed the property at 1710 Tropical Avenue months later, for $9 million.

In August, the couple spent $26 million on an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Park.

As for memories in the old house, Bieber must have a few. It was the first home he owned in L.A. after years of renting. The pop star built something of a reputation for his mansion antics during his renting years. At one point, homeowners in Beverly Hills agreed never to rent to him, according to reports. He also reportedly once paid his Calabasas neighbors $80,000 for throwing eggs from his rented home there.

The five-bedroom Tropical Avenue home, meanwhile, was recently remodeled by designer Charles Infante. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch