Open Menu

LA should add 15K hotel rooms to Project Roomkey: Biz Council

Federally-funded program that houses homeless in hotels received extension in December

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 22, 2021 10:35 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Los Angeles Business Council President Mary Leslie. (Getty, LABC)
Los Angeles Business Council President Mary Leslie. (Getty, LABC)
 

A leading Los Angeles business group wants the city to substantially expand Project Roomkey, a federally-funded program that houses the homeless in hotels.

The L.A. Business Council made the request in a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City Council, saying the city should rent 15,000 more rooms through the program, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The group represents around 500 businesses citywide.

The state began implementing the program last March during the first wave of the pandemic.

It began getting phased out in the fall amid uncertainty in federal funding. It was extended in late December and in January the Biden administration committed to funding 100 percent of its costs.

“Opportunities like this don’t come along often,” the Business Council said in its letter. “We must take full advantage of it.”

Around 67,000 people were living unsheltered within L.A. city limits as January 2020. The economic fallout of the pandemic has likely put more people on the streets, and more people at risk of becoming homeless and contracting the virus.

Project Roomkey was criticized last year for allegedly discriminating against disabled people and initially falling short of its housing goals.

The statewide successor program, Project Homekey, buys hotels and converts them to semi-permanent interim housing. Project Homekey has largely been seen as a success — as of early January, the program had paid for 6,000 units of housing statewide, including 1,800 in L.A. County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he wants to earmark $750 million in the upcoming state budget to continue and expand Project Homekey.

[LADN] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
LA HomelessProject HomekeyProject Roomkey

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
Biden’s executive order fully reimburses LA for Project Roomkey
Biden’s executive order fully reimburses LA for Project Roomkey
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
Newsom proposes another $750M to buy motels for homeless
Newsom proposes another $750M to buy motels for homeless
Photo illustration of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Holiday Inn in Long Beach (Getty, Google Maps)
California spent $850M on inns for homeless
California spent $850M on inns for homeless
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
With Covid surging, program to house homeless in hotels gets extension
With Covid surging, program to house homeless in hotels gets extension
Gov. Gavin Newsom, Shenzhen New World Group chairman Huang Wei and former L.A. City Council member Jose Huizar (Getty, the L.A. Grand Hotel Downtown)
Inside LA’s opaque program to house homeless in hotels
Inside LA’s opaque program to house homeless in hotels
Howard Johnson at 7432 Reseda Boulevard and Hotel Solaire at 1710 7th Street
LA will buy mostly-vacant motels for Project Homekey
LA will buy mostly-vacant motels for Project Homekey
Heidi Marston (Twitter, Getty)
LA to phase out hotel program for homeless
LA to phase out hotel program for homeless
Heidi Marston, Executive Director of LAHSA
Project Roomkey has locked out most vulnerable, advocates charge
Project Roomkey has locked out most vulnerable, advocates charge
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.