A few years after her 2011 divorce from Mel Gibson, Robyn Moore paid $18 million for a Malibu home. Now, Moore is asking $32 million for the property, which would be a 75 percent bump, according to Dirt.com.

Moore and the Oscar-winning director/controversial Hollywood star were married for 30 years until their 2011 split.

The house at 31134 Broadbeach Road is 5,500 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The property totals an acre, about twice the size of a typical property on Broad Beach, and has 100 feet of beach frontage. There is a detached guest house and a tennis court-sized sandy clearing between the house and the beach.

Last year, Moore bought a home atop Point Dume bluffs for $17.5 million. She has owned other properties in Malibu over the years, including a home that was one of many destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey fire.

The Malibu market has seen a spike in demand — particularly among celebrities — since the pandemic hit and the trend has continued in 2021.

Several big deals have closed in the last several months. Most recently, Jan Koum was closing on an $87 million purchase of a Paradise Cove home, right next to his existing estate. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch