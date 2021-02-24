Actress, writer and director Lena Dunham is putting a wrap on her 100-year-old bungalow in Hollywood’s Spaulding Square neighborhood.

Dunham is listing the North Ogden Drive home for $2.8 million, slightly more than she bought it for in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The single-story main house was built in 1919 and has two bedrooms. The creator of HBO’s “Girls” brought in designer Brenda Antin to remodel the property after her purchase. It includes a pool and one-bedroom guesthouse. The main home and guesthouse total about 2,500 square feet.

Dunham sold her Brooklyn condo in 2019 for a loss. She paid $2.9 million for that home in 2018, and sold it for $2.63 million. The sale gained attention in part because “Girls” was set in the borough. Dunham never moved into the place, and later called it a “massive real-estate mistake” in an essay for Domino magazine.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch