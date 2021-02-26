Open Menu

LA County explores turning struggling commercial properties into housing

Board cites potential wave of distressed properties will become available

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 26, 2021 11:42 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
LA County explores turning struggling commercial properties into housing. (Getty)
LA County explores turning struggling commercial properties into housing. (Getty)

With the housing crisis worsening, Los Angeles County is considering a move to convert some struggling commercial properties into affordable housing.

The board of supervisors voted this week to explore options for commercial conversions, with an eye on distressed properties, Commercial Observer reported.

The motion directed county staff to gather a list of underutilized commercial properties that could be transformed into permanent housing. Around 191,000 acres in L.A. County are zoned for commercial uses. The motion also recommends establishing public-private partnerships to repurpose properties, according to the report.

Around $430 billion worth of commercial and multifamily real estate debt is set to mature this year and that debt could motivate some landlords to sell at distressed prices, according to news reports and a U.C. Berkeley study the county cited.

“Allowing new homes and mixed-use projects to be built on these sites can serve as a catalyst for new economic growth while at the same time addressing California’s ongoing housing shortage,” according to the U.C. Berkeley findings.

Both the city of Los Angeles and the county have struggled to address the affordable housing shortage. The pandemic has situation even more dire — a UCLA report released in May warned of hundreds of thousands of evictions when local and state eviction moratoriums are lifted.

The city owns thousands of underutilized or vacant properties and in recent years has pushed to find new uses for them. City Controller Ron Galperin in 2019 proposed a municipal development corporation to lead that effort.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusHousing crisis

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)
Fry’s Electronics, go-to for high tech pros, closes forever
Fry’s Electronics, go-to for high tech pros, closes forever
(iStock)
Southern California housing rush was unabated in January
Southern California housing rush was unabated in January
California Ripped Fitness (Google Maps)
Maxed out: Gym closes after racking up $1M in Covid fines
Maxed out: Gym closes after racking up $1M in Covid fines
California has generally been behind on housing production for years. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal, Images via Getty)
Just 3% of California cities will meet housing goals
Just 3% of California cities will meet housing goals
President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
Biden’s executive order fully reimburses LA for Project Roomkey
Biden’s executive order fully reimburses LA for Project Roomkey
Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills and Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill in Burbank (Google Maps, iStock)
LA County sues two restaurants for outdoor dining
LA County sues two restaurants for outdoor dining
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (Getty)
State extends eviction moratorium, creates $2.6B rent subsidy program
State extends eviction moratorium, creates $2.6B rent subsidy program
(iStock)
Outdoor dining to return in LA County this week
Outdoor dining to return in LA County this week
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.