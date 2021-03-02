“Sopranos” star Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her husband Cutter Dykstra have sold their home in the San Fernando Valley for roughly their asking price.

The couple listed the Valley Village property for $2.9 million and closed a deal a month later for $100,000 under asking, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Sigler — who played Meadow Soprano on the hit HBO drama — and Dykstra paid $2.1 million for the 3,500-square-foot home in 2016. Cutter Dykstra is a former minor league baseball player whose father is ex-Met Lenny Dykstra. The single-story home at 12328 Hesby Street has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There is a small lawn, pool, and spa. The property totals about a quarter of an acre.

Valley Village sits on the north side of the 101 freeway and north of Studio City. Homes in the San Fernando Valley are generally less expensive than in areas south of the Santa Monica Mountains, but price movement tends to be consistent between the areas: when prices go up elsewhere in L.A., they follow that path in the Valley.

The median price of existing homes sold in the Valley in January was up 12.8 percent year-over-year to $835,000, according to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal.

Inventory has also become an issue. The number of homes on the market in January fell below 700 for the first time in 25 years. The situation is similar across the U.S. Inventory is low in many parts of the country, making for an especially competitive housing market.

