Marshmello, the DJ whose face is hidden under headgear, has been revealed as the buyer behind a $10.8 million Mulholland Estates home purchase.

The 28-year-old — real name Chris Comstock — closed on the 7,818-square-foot home at 14023 Aubrey Road last summer, according to Dirt, which first identified Marshmello as the buyer.

The Beverly Hills property last sold in 2017 for $5.8 million; it hit the market in March 2020 for $11.5 million. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It was designed by Richard Landry and completed in 1992.

The Aubrey Road pad is an upgrade from the 5,200-square-foot home in Laurel Canyon that Marshmello bought in 2018 for $3.6 million, according to the report.

He joins a slew of celebrities who have moved into the gated Mulholland Estates, including Christina Aguilera, Vanna White, Kendall Jenner, and Paris Hilton. DJ Khaled recently sold his own home in the neighborhood for $13 million. Charlie Sheen also finally sold his longtime seven-bedroom mansion there early last year for a loss.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch