J.J. Abrams is looking for a blockbuster sale in Pacific Palisades.

Abrams, who has directed a pair of “Star Wars” films, is asking $22 million for the 7,400-square-foot home, according to the New York Post.

Abrams, whose movies include “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and his wife Katie McGrath paid $14.5 million for the property in 2014.

The home on San Remo Drive is part of the Pacific Palisades Riviera gated community, and totals about two-thirds of an acre.

The traditional-style home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There is also an office, gym, workshop, pool, bocce court and three-car garage.

The couple bought another home in the neighborhood in 2017. That 4,200-square-foot property has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Pacific Palisades has seen a steady stream of big-ticket deals in recent months. Vice Media’s Shane Smith broke a price record in the area when he sold his 1930s-era estate for $49 million in April and Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard bought a home in the neighborhood for $17 million in March.

