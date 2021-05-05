Open Menu

JJ Abrams hopes force awakens buyers for Pacific Palisades pad

"Star Wars" director and wife Katie McGrath asking $22M

May 05, 2021
TRD Staff
J.J. Abrams and the San Remo Drive home (Getty, Realtor)
J.J. Abrams and the San Remo Drive home (Getty, Realtor)

J.J. Abrams is looking for a blockbuster sale in Pacific Palisades.

Abrams, who has directed a pair of  “Star Wars” films, is asking $22 million for the 7,400-square-foot home, according to the New York Post.

Abrams, whose movies include “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and his wife Katie McGrath paid $14.5 million for the property in 2014.

The home on San Remo Drive is part of the Pacific Palisades Riviera gated community, and totals about two-thirds of an acre.

The traditional-style home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There is also an office, gym, workshop, pool, bocce court and three-car garage.

The couple bought another home in the neighborhood in 2017. That 4,200-square-foot property has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Pacific Palisades has seen a steady stream of big-ticket deals in recent months. Vice Media’s Shane Smith broke a price record in the area when he sold his 1930s-era estate for $49 million in April and Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard bought a home in the neighborhood for $17 million in March.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch 

