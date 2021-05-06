Open Menu

Facing lawsuits, Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne list Pasadena mansion

Former legal eagle and wife, a star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” being sued for embezzlement

Los Angeles /
May.May 06, 2021 10:45 AM
TRD Staff
Tom And Erika Girardi with 100 Altos Drive (Getty, Compass)
Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne with 100 Altos Drive (Getty, Compass)

Former star attorney Tom Girardi and his estranged wife, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” celeb Erika Jayne, listed their Pasadena estate amid mounting legal troubles.

The pair, who are divorcing, are asking $13 million for the 10,300-square-foot mansion, according to Dirt. The property at 100 Altos Drive dates from the 1920s, and sits on a private road above the Annandale Golf Club. The Myron Hubbard Hunt-designed home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms on 1.7 acres.

Shortly after Jayne filed for divorce late last year, the couple and Girardi’s law firm were sued for allegedly embezzling money meant for four families of victims of Lion Air Flight 610. That Boeing 737 Max jet crashed in 2018 in Indonesia, killing everyone on board. Girardi’s firm, Girardi Keese, had negotiated a settlement with Boeing on behalf of those families. The suit claims the families have only received 75 percent of the promised award, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

The suit also alleges the couple’s divorce filing is a way to essentially protect their assets, according to Dirt.

In late March, the state bar filed discipline charges against Girardi. A Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing made by a trustee overseeing his estate — placed in conservatorship because of his short-term memory loss — claims he owes creditors $57 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch

