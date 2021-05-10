Open Menu

Developer eyes apartment complex in North Hollywood

MLBT Enterprises proposed development near NoHo Arts District

Los Angeles /
May.May 10, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
10745 W. Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood (Google Maps)
A mixed-use apartment complex could rise on a corner lot in North Hollywood, which has seen a rising number of residential and commercial developments in the last few years.

The 49-unit project was filed by MLBT Enterprises LLC, according to Urbanize.

The site at 10745 W. Burbank Boulevard would include about 2,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space. It would replace a series of low-rise commercial buildings.

The proposed units would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, with five reserved as deed-restricted affordable housing. Developers over the last few years have shown steady interest in North Hollywood and the surrounding communities. Two notable hotel proposals have surfaced in the wider area recently.

Early last year, developer Nitin Patel filed plans for an 89-key hotel on Lankershim Boulevard and Gilmore Street. And in November, Napa Industries proposed a 171-key hotel farther south at 5041-5057 N. Lankershim Boulevard, about a mile and a half from MLBT’s development site.

The local Chamber of Commerce designated that area the “NoHo Arts District” in 1992, and has promoted development. There is a Metro station on the north side of the NoHo Arts District about a mile from MLBT’s proposed apartment complex.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 

LA MultifamilyNorth Hollywoodresidential real estate

