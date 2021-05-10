Open Menu

Katy Perry unloads Beverly Hills Post Office pad

Pop star still owns another larger home in neighborhood

Los Angeles /
May.May 10, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Katy Perry and 9575 Lime Orchard Drive (Getty, Redfin)
Pop star Katy Perry sold one of her three Southern California homes for just under $7.5 million.

Perry listed the 4,400-square-foot home in Beverly Hills Post Office for $8 million last year, according to the Los Angeles Times. It’s just down the street from a much larger mansion she owns in the area.

The closing price on the home at 9575 Lime Orchard Drive was about $25,000 more than what Perry paid for it in 2018.

The home was built in 1960 and sits on about an acre. It has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The backyard includes a lawn and an oval pool, along with concrete terrace and lounge space.

Perry still owns the mansion down the street that she bought in 2017 for $18 million. Last fall, she and fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, bought a nine-acre estate in Montecito for $14.2 million.

The couple has been consolidating their real estate holdings since announcing their engagement in early 2019. That March, Perry sold a Hollywood Hills estate and Bloom listed his Beverly Hills property.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

