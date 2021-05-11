Open Menu

Hard-hit LA restaurants get some Covid relief cash

130 restaurants countywide awarded up to $3.5K each to help with pandemic recovery

Los Angeles /
May.May 11, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)
(iStock)

Covid restrictions have been loosening up across Los Angeles and California but businesses are still hurting.

Now, 132 L.A. County restaurants have been awarded grants of up to $3,500 each to help them recover from the pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The eateries will also have access to discounts, training, and business consultation services for the next year, according to the report.

The California Restaurant Foundation selected the recipients from a $1.25 million fund from three large utilities: Southern California Gas Company, PG&E, and San Diego Gas and Electric. Wells Fargo provided $250,000 for the training and other services.

Around 1,000 businesses statewide applied for the grants and 318 were chosen. San Diego County restaurants received 77 grants, the second highest total.

Only small businesses were eligible. Restaurants could have just one location, employ fewer than 50 people and have reported a 20 percent revenue loss between 2019 and 2020.

Other programs to prop up struggling restaurants are in the works at the local and federal levels. L.A. County made $30,000 federally funded grants available to 2,500 restaurants late last year.

Nationwide, the Biden Administration also launched a $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which received 186,200 applications within its first two days online.
And New York state created a $3 million small restaurant fund this year, which will award grants of up to $5,000 each.

[LADN] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusLA Retailrestaurants

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
State pitches $5.2B program to cover back rent
State pitches $5.2B program to cover back rent
Theaters can now operate at 50% capacity (Getty)
In (LA) theaters now: More people
In (LA) theaters now: More people
Relevant Group’s Grant King and Richard Heyman with the Thompson and Tommie hotels (Relevant Group)
Relevant Group lands “rescue” financing for 2 boutique hotel projects
Relevant Group lands “rescue” financing for 2 boutique hotel projects
Judge David O. Carter (Getty)
Judge orders city, county to house Skid Row residents by fall
Judge orders city, county to house Skid Row residents by fall
(Getty, iStock)
LA’s office market hasn’t even started to recover
LA’s office market hasn’t even started to recover
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan (Getty, iStock)
Mark Zuckerberg, wife fund program for South LA landlords
Mark Zuckerberg, wife fund program for South LA landlords
Cinerama Dome in Hollywood (Getty)
ArcLight Cinemas says it’s The End
ArcLight Cinemas says it’s The End
(iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
Some LA landlords tap savings, may sell properties to stay afloat
Some LA landlords tap savings, may sell properties to stay afloat
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.