Open Menu

Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder

With wife Portia de Rossi, talk show host paid $14M after selling it for less

Los Angeles /
May.May 25, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with their Montecito ranch (Getty, Zillow)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with their Montecito ranch (Getty, Zillow)

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are seasoned luxury real estate buyers and sellers, but they appear to have a soft spot for a particular property in Montecito.

The couple just paid $14.3 million for a six-acre estate they had sold to Tinder co-founder Sean Rad three years ago for $11 million, according to Dirt.

DeGeneres and de Rossi bought Rancho San Leandro at 308 Ennisbrook Drive in September 2017 for $7.2 million. The property, which sits outside the Birnam Wood Golf Club, has multiple structures centered on an 1850s-era home that totals 3,100 square feet. The couple renovated the Rancho San Leandro and quickly listed it, as they have done with numerous other luxury Southern California estates and homes over the years.

Rad bought it in May 2018 then found it wasn’t quite a match, and relisted the property for $12.7 million a year later. He took it off the market early on in the pandemic.

Now, with the SoCal housing market in overdrive, Rad closed on the sale, taking in 30 percent more than he paid.

For DeGeneres and de Rossi, the Rancho San Leandro deal marks their third trade in Montecito since the fall. The other two include the $49 million purchase of Dennis Miller’s estate, and the $33 million sale of a 9-acre property. Outside of Santa Barbara County, the pair sold Adam Levine’s former Beverly Hills mansion in April for $47 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateMontecitoSanta Barbara County

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Leonardo DiCaprio with 2566 Aberdeen Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, Zillow)
Leonardo DiCaprio buys century-old Los Feliz pad
Leonardo DiCaprio buys century-old Los Feliz pad
Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and his wife, actress Janet Jones. (Getty, Nicki and Karen / Compass)
Wayne Gretzky sells Thousand Oaks compound — again
Wayne Gretzky sells Thousand Oaks compound — again
Matthew Stafford and renderings of his future Hidden Hills manse. (Getty, EGC Real Estate)
Matthew Stafford scores Hidden Hills home after trade to Rams
Matthew Stafford scores Hidden Hills home after trade to Rams
Tobey Maguire and his $11 million acre of dirt. (Getty, David Offer)
Tobey Maguire sells acre of dirt in Brentwood for $11M
Tobey Maguire sells acre of dirt in Brentwood for $11M
Katy Perry and 9575 Lime Orchard Drive (Getty, Redfin)
Katy Perry unloads Beverly Hills Post Office pad
Katy Perry unloads Beverly Hills Post Office pad
Anthony Davis and Stratford Circle mansion, Los Angeles (Getty, Google Maps)
Anthony Davis buys Bel Air mansion with b-ball court
Anthony Davis buys Bel Air mansion with b-ball court
Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne with 100 Altos Drive (Getty, Compass)
Facing lawsuits, Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne list Pasadena mansion
Facing lawsuits, Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne list Pasadena mansion
Phil Spector and 1700 Grand View Drive (Getty, Redfin)
Phil Spector’s infamous Alhambra mansion sells
Phil Spector’s infamous Alhambra mansion sells
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.