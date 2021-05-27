A month after selling their Pacific Palisades estate for $49 million, Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith and his wife, Tamyka, are moving to Malibu.

The couple paid $11.7 million for a 7,480-square-foot home within Malibu’s Serra Retreat community, according to Dirt. The Malibu area has been among the hottest luxury markets https://therealdeal.com/la/tag/malibu/ in Los Angeles over the past year.

The property at 23111 Mariposa De Oro Street has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. On 1.2 acres, it was built in the 1970s in a Mediterranean-inspired style, and expanded in 1994.

The sellers were Brazilian developer Victor Malzoni Jr. and his wife Susan, who bought the property three years ago for $8.5 million. They acquired the home from Public Storage heir B. Wayne Hughes Jr., and his ex-wife Wendy, according to Dirt.

The backyard includes a pool and spa.

The Smiths sold their Pacific Palisades mansion last month, after having listed it in February. property totals 3.4 acres with around 14,000 square feet of living space between the mansion, guesthouse, and gatehouse. The couple bought it for $23 million in 2015.

In 2016, they bought a five-bedroom home, also in the in Pacific Palisades.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch