Open Menu

Shane Smith moves west to Malibu manse

Vice Media co-founder and his wife recently sold their sprawling Pacific Palisades estate for $49M

Los Angeles /
May.May 27, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Shane Smith and 23111 Mariposa De Oro Street (Getty, Redfin)
Shane Smith and 23111 Mariposa De Oro Street (Getty, Redfin)

A month after selling their Pacific Palisades estate for $49 million, Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith and his wife, Tamyka, are moving to Malibu.

The couple paid $11.7 million for a 7,480-square-foot home within Malibu’s Serra Retreat community, according to Dirt. The Malibu area has been among the hottest luxury markets https://therealdeal.com/la/tag/malibu/ in Los Angeles over the past year.

The property at 23111 Mariposa De Oro Street has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. On 1.2 acres, it was built in the 1970s in a Mediterranean-inspired style, and expanded in 1994.

The sellers were Brazilian developer Victor Malzoni Jr. and his wife Susan, who bought the property three years ago for $8.5 million. They acquired the home from Public Storage heir B. Wayne Hughes Jr., and his ex-wife Wendy, according to Dirt.

The backyard includes a pool and spa.

The Smiths sold their Pacific Palisades mansion last month, after having listed it in February. property totals 3.4 acres with around 14,000 square feet of living space between the mansion, guesthouse, and gatehouse. The couple bought it for $23 million in 2015.

In 2016, they bought a five-bedroom home, also in the in Pacific Palisades.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateMalibu

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Zac Efron and 2173 W. Live Oak Drive (Getty, Realtor)
Zac Efron sells in Los Feliz after big buy in Australia
Zac Efron sells in Los Feliz after big buy in Australia
Bradley Cooper and his Pacific Palisades home (Getty, Realtor, iStock)
Bradley Cooper buys 2nd Pacific Palisades pad
Bradley Cooper buys 2nd Pacific Palisades pad
Eric Schmidt and Rick Hilton with 1060 Brooklawn Drive, Holmby Hills (Getty)
Hilton estate sold to former Google CEO for $62M
Hilton estate sold to former Google CEO for $62M
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with their Montecito ranch (Getty, Zillow)
Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder
Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder
Don Hankey with 22514 Pacific Coast Highway and Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks with 31134 Broad Beach Road (Getty, Compass, Realtor)
Billionaire real estate investors close on Malibu pads
Billionaire real estate investors close on Malibu pads
Leonardo DiCaprio with 2566 Aberdeen Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, Zillow)
Leonardo DiCaprio buys century-old Los Feliz pad
Leonardo DiCaprio buys century-old Los Feliz pad
Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and his wife, actress Janet Jones. (Getty, Nicki and Karen / Compass)
Wayne Gretzky sells Thousand Oaks compound — again
Wayne Gretzky sells Thousand Oaks compound — again
Matthew Stafford and renderings of his future Hidden Hills manse. (Getty, EGC Real Estate)
Matthew Stafford scores Hidden Hills home after trade to Rams
Matthew Stafford scores Hidden Hills home after trade to Rams
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.