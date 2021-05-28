Open Menu

AEG will spend “nine figures” for Staples Center renovation

Promise comes as landlord inks Lakers to long-term lease renewal

Los Angeles /
May.May 28, 2021 08:50 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The new lease keeps the Lakers in the stadium through 2041. (Getty)
The new lease keeps the Lakers in the stadium through 2041. (Getty)

Staples Center owner Anschutz Entertainment Group has extended its lease with the Los Angeles Lakers and committed to extensive renovations at the Downtown complex.

The lease keeps the franchise in its storied home court through 2041, according to the Los Angeles Times. Steve Ballmer’s L.A. Clippers, which shared the complex with the Lakers, depart for a new arena in Inglewood. The Staples Center is also home to the WNBA’s L.A. Sparks and the NHL’s L.A. Kings.

The Lakers are the main attraction, however, and the team’s lease would have expired in a few years. The new deal includes an agreement from AEG to spend “nine figures” to improve and update the 22-year-old arena, the Times reported.

Those renovations are said to be focused on creating common areas for fans to gather away from their seats. AEG has been working on renovations at its other properties in the area to keep them competitive.

Those include L.A. Live, which is set for a $1.2 billion renovation to attract larger events. AEG is also planning a 160-key hotel nearby.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
AEGDTLALA RetailStaples Center

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
LoanCore Capital CEO Mark Finerman and 4707 Venice Boulevard (Google Maps)
Ralphs-anchored Mid-City mall nabs $64M refi
Ralphs-anchored Mid-City mall nabs $64M refi
California is waiting to adopt the CDC maskless decision. (Getty)
California still says mask up at office, for now
California still says mask up at office, for now
Robert F. Maguire III (Getty)
Developer Robert Maguire, known for Downtown LA towers, dies at 86
Developer Robert Maguire, known for Downtown LA towers, dies at 86
An aerial view of the site (Google Maps, iStock)
Atlas Capital plans $650M soundstage complex in DTLA
Atlas Capital plans $650M soundstage complex in DTLA
L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer (Getty, iStock)
LA County to retailers: Masks still a must
LA County to retailers: Masks still a must
(Renderings courtesy of Crescent Heights)
Crescent Heights’ 70-story DTLA rental tower may rise after all
Crescent Heights’ 70-story DTLA rental tower may rise after all
Outdoor dining in Santa Monica (Getty)
LA’s Covid-era al fresco dining rules could last
LA’s Covid-era al fresco dining rules could last
(iStock)
Hard-hit LA restaurants get some Covid relief cash
Hard-hit LA restaurants get some Covid relief cash
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.