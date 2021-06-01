Infomercial moguls Bill Guthy and Victoria Jackson are asking $8.5 million for a celebrity pedigreed home on the Sunset Strip.

The 4,800-square-foot home was completed in 2015 at the direction of then-owners Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, according to Dirt.

They listed the home in 2016 for $8 million and later that year sold it to Kendall Jenner for $6.5 million.

Jenner was the victim of a stalking incident and a burglary at the home, so by August 2017 had it on the market for just under $7 million.

She sold the home to Guthy and Jackson a month later for $7.9 million.

Jackson and Guthy live in a large home in Beverly Hills. Their son, singer Jackson Guthy, lives at the Sunset Strip address.

The exterior of the quasi-modern, five-bedroom home was recently painted in a dark grey scheme.

The main living area shares a double-sided fireplace with the dining room, and opens to the backyard and pool area via floor-to-ceiling glass walls. One bedroom was turned into a home gym, another into a lounge space and one into a recording studio. The roof includes a lounge deck.

Kurt Rappaport with the Westside Estate Agency has the listing.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch