Will Arnett’s Beverly Hills home sells after two weeks on market

Actor listed the custom-built modular home for $8M

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 01, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Will Arnett and his Beverly Hills Post Office home (Getty, Reddymade)
Will Arnett and his Beverly Hills Post Office home (Getty, Reddymade)

Will Arnett’s custom-built home in Beverly Hills Post Office sold just two weeks after hitting the market.

The actor — best known for playing Gob Bluth on “Arrested Development” — put the modular home on the market for $8 million and sold it for $7.9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Architect Suchi Reddy and prefab firm LivingHomes designed Arnett’s two-story, L-shaped home based on plans by modernist architect Ray Kappe.

Kappe, who died in 2019, started designing prefabricated homes for LivingHomes in 2003. Arnett’s five-bedroom home is larger than Kappe’s prefab design and customized to the hillside lot, which the actor bought for $2.7 million in 2012.

The boxy home comprises six modules and totals 3,932 square feet. The main bedroom on the second floor has a private deck. The rear of the home opens to a wood patio area and the infinity-edge pool. There is also a guesthouse, garage, sauna, cold plunge and backyard fireplace. The property totals about three-quarters of an acre.

Beverly Hills Post Office has seen many notable trades this year. Musician Doja Cat bought a home there in March for $2.2 million.

Rihanna bought her second home in the neighborhood in April, and Katy Perry sold her home there last month for just under $7.5 million.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Tags
Beverly Hills post officeCelebrity Real Estate

arrow_forward_ios

