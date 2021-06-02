Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard is putting his Pacific Palisades mansion on the market for round two.

Leonard and his wife Bern are asking $46.5 million for the elaborate Italianate mansion at 1550 Amalfi Drive, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The couple has owned the property since 1993 and briefly listed it for $52 million in mid-2019.

A spokesperson for listing agent Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker said the couple took it off the market because of a spate of brush fires in the area at the time. Tomer Fridman with Compass shares the listing with Mills.

If sold near asking price, the property would be among the priciest to sell in the neighborhood this year. The most expensive sale of the year so far was Shane Smith’s $49 million sale of his 3.4-acre estate near the Santa Monica border.

In the mid-1990s, the Leonards commissioned architect Richard Landry to design the 16,700-square-foot mansion that now sits on the gated 1.7-acre property.

The home has seven bedrooms, including a main suite with a stone fireplace. There is also a screening room and a solarium. The grounds include a large lawn, putting green, tennis court and swimming pool.

Leonard was one of the most successful and popular boxers of his era. He competed professionally from the late 1970s through the late 1990s with a handful of retirements in between.

He is now a motivational speaker and together with Bern runs the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch