Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is the latest celebrity to move to Pacific Palisades.

Lipinski paid $8.4 million in what appears to be an all-cash deal for a 6,779-square-foot home in the neighborhood, according to Dirt.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property at 1371 Marinette Road sits on about a third of an acre. The backyard includes a trellis-covered lounge area, fire pit, and a swimming pool. There is also a roof deck.

Pacific Palisades has seen a lot of activity lately. Actor Bradley Cooper bought his second home there and Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard paid $17 million for a mansion in March.

At 16, Lipinksi won the World Figure Skating Championships in 1997, becoming the youngest champion ever. A year later at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, she became the youngest Olympic gold medalist in figure skating history.

She retired from competition after winning the gold, and performed for a few years before retiring completely. Since then she has been a skating commentator.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch