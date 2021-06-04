Open Menu

Latest medical office complex planned in Pasadena

100K sf development is among several in works near Huntington Memorial Hospital campus

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 04, 2021 10:58 AM
TRD Staff
Rendering of the Pasadena complex. (Smith Group / City of Pasadena)
Rendering of the Pasadena complex. (Smith Group / City of Pasadena)

Developers filed plans for a 100,000-square-foot medical office complex near Pasadena’s Huntington Memorial Hospital. It is among a handful of similar projects in the works around the hospital campus.

The development would rise at 590 Fair Oak Avenue, according to Urbanize.

The applicants are two limited liability companies managed by La Canada-based investor Mohammed J. Islam, according to the report.

Architecture firm Smith Group is designing the property, and presented the plans to the Pasadena Design Commission.

The four-story building would include an anodized metal exterior with louvers to control sunlight. There will be a 212-car subterranean garage.

Last month, Pasadena-based developer The Kutzer Company proposed a mixed-use medical office and senior living project nearby. Kutzer’s project would have 151,000 square feet of medical offices and 95-plus apartments.

In 2019, a company controlled by a local neurosurgeon proposed a medical office building with ground floor retail on South Raymond Avenue.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch

LA Office MarketMedical OfficePasadena

