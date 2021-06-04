Developers filed plans for a 100,000-square-foot medical office complex near Pasadena’s Huntington Memorial Hospital. It is among a handful of similar projects in the works around the hospital campus.

The development would rise at 590 Fair Oak Avenue, according to Urbanize.

The applicants are two limited liability companies managed by La Canada-based investor Mohammed J. Islam, according to the report.

Architecture firm Smith Group is designing the property, and presented the plans to the Pasadena Design Commission.

The four-story building would include an anodized metal exterior with louvers to control sunlight. There will be a 212-car subterranean garage.

Last month, Pasadena-based developer The Kutzer Company proposed a mixed-use medical office and senior living project nearby. Kutzer’s project would have 151,000 square feet of medical offices and 95-plus apartments.

In 2019, a company controlled by a local neurosurgeon proposed a medical office building with ground floor retail on South Raymond Avenue.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch