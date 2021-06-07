Open Menu

Compass tries to recruit brokerage owner Michael Nourmand

Recruiter sends email to Nourmand about ‘fit’

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 07, 2021 01:37 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael Nourmand (Facebook via Nourmand & Associates)
Michael Nourmand (Facebook via Nourmand & Associates)

Talk about a bold recruiting move. Compass, determined to expand in Beverly Hills, tried to sign up Michael Nourmand, the owner of top-producing luxury brokerage Nourmand & Associates.

A recruiter for Compass emailed Nourmand and asked him to connect and “see if there might be a fit” for him, The Real Deal has learned. Compass supports its agents differently than at other brokerages, the recruiter, Jacob Wells, said.

Nourmand told TRD that Compass has previously approached him about potential acquisition opportunities, but this was the first time he’d received an email to be recruited as an agent.

Brokerages often send out mass emails to agents on distribution lists, meaning the solicitation may have been a mistake, a source familiar with real estate recruiting operations told TRD.

Compass declined to respond to a request for comment.

Nourmand’s father, Saeed Nourmand, started Nourmand & Associates in 1976. The firm now has 84 agents registered to work in Beverly Hills, according to Michael, who took over the business in 2007.

Compass has 79 agents in the city of Beverly Hills, according to TRD data. The New York-based brokerage, which recently went public, is currently facing litigation over allegedly engaging in “bait-and-switch” tactics to hire agents from other competitors.

Since moving into L.A. in 2015, the company has picked up a number of high profile agents, including Chris Cortazzo from Coldwell Banker, Aaron Kirman and Sally Forster Jones from Pacific Union International and Tomer Fridman from Hilton & Hyland.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsbrokeragesCompassresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Braemar Hotels & Resorts Chairman Monty Bennett with Mr. C Beverly Hills. (Ashford, Mr. C)
    Mr. C Beverly Hills sells to Monty Bennett’s Braemar Hotels
    Mr. C Beverly Hills sells to Monty Bennett’s Braemar Hotels
    Tony Gonzalez and 807 Cinthia Street (Getty, Redfin)
    NFL great Tony Gonzalez scores $21M mansion sale
    NFL great Tony Gonzalez scores $21M mansion sale
    Joel Singer (California Association of Realtos)
    California Association of Realtors CEO to retire
    California Association of Realtors CEO to retire
    PocketList shuttered after having formally launched in L.A. last July. (Getty, PocketList)
    Spencer Rascoff-backed rental listing platform shuts down
    Spencer Rascoff-backed rental listing platform shuts down
    Corcoran Global Living CEO Michael Mahon and the Beverly Hills location. (Corcoran, JLL)
    Corcoran sets up shop in Beverly Hills
    Corcoran sets up shop in Beverly Hills
    Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Getty, iStock)
    Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
    Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
    10745 W. Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood (Google Maps)
    Developer eyes apartment complex in North Hollywood
    Developer eyes apartment complex in North Hollywood
    Rendering's of Byron Allen's future mansion. (Getty, Landry Design Group)
    Media mogul Byron Allen is building a Beverly Hills megamansion
    Media mogul Byron Allen is building a Beverly Hills megamansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.